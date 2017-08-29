Moto X4 expected to be announced on September 2

We have been hearing about the Moto X4 since more than a month now. Motorola has launched several smartphones in the past couple of months across the Moto C, Moto E, Moto G and Moto Z lineup. However, the one smartphone that we have been waiting for is the Moto X4, because last year, Motorola didn’t launch any Moto X smartphone and the company rather announced the Moto Z lineup. The Moto X4 was expected to be launched on August 24, but that didn’t happen. However, it might now be launched later this week.

Motorola Philippines through their Facebook page have announced a live event that’s scheduled on September 2 at 6 pm local time. The company has also shared an image with the post that says “hellomoto X Jadine FB Live” which leads us to believe that the company will announce the Moto X4 during this event.

Of course, the post doesn’t mention anything about the Moto X4, neither does it say that the company will announce the Moto X4 on September 2. But, like we said, the use of “hellomoto X” in the image does hint at September 2 unveiling of the Moto X4.

The Moto X4 has already been certified in the US and Brazil, hence, we are pretty sure that the phone will go official soon. As for the specifications, it’s rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC with 3 or 4 GB RAM depending on the market. The phone will also be dual cameras at the back, one of which is said to be a 12 MP sensor and the other one being an 8 MP sensor.

Rumored Moto X4 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash

12 MP (standard sensor with dual auto-focus, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4µm pixel size) + 8 MP (ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 120-degree field-of-view) with PDAF, depth-of-field effects and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, Adaptive Low-light Mode, 4K video recording at 30 FPS, Full-HD video recording at 60 FPS and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on the market)

Dual SIM (depending on the market) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Google Project-Fi compatible Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

There’s still no word from Motorola regarding the existence of the Moto X4 and its unveiling, hence, we will have to wait till the weekend to see if the company actually announces the Moto X4 or not. Having said that, we also can’t deny the probability of Motorola announcing the Moto X4 at IFA 2017 that kicks off from September 1 in Berlin, Germany.

