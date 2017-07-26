It’s been a busy month for Indian smartphone manufacturer Intex. Earlier last week, the company launched the selfie-centric Aqua Selfie smartphone with a price tag of ₹6649 and then later launched the Aqua Lions 3 for ₹6499. Well today, the company has launched yet another smartphone in the country, dubbed Intex Aqua Power IV.

The Intex Aqua Power IV is a budget smartphone powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch display having a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. The device has a 5 MP camera at the back and on the front, both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

The Intex Aqua Power IV has 16 GB of internal storage whereas the external storage can be expanded up to 128 GB using a microSD card. The Aqua Power IV boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes pre-installed with apps like Tap n Buy, Xender, Gaana, Prime Video (Amazon), QR Code and Vistoso.

Having said that, the highlight of this smartphone is its battery. It ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery, which, paired with a 5-inch FWVGA display, should last you for a day with ease.

“With Aqua Power IV, the users will sense a top notch battery experience. We at Intex work to provide adept and smart products that meet the most essential needs of the consumers and Aqua Power IV will provide a seamless experience to the millennial generation.” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies.

Intex Aqua Power IV specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek Mt6737M quad-core processor

1 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) TN display

5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) TN display Rear Camera: 5 MP auto-focus with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

5 MP auto-focus with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (micro + nano), both slots support 4G

Dual SIM (micro + nano), both slots support 4G Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Intex Aqua Power IV Price and Availability: