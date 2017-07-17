Selfie-centric Intex Aqua Selfie launched in India at an ultra-affordable price of Rs. 6,649

India based smartphone maker Intex just launched a phone with a focus on selfies. The phone is launched in the Aqua series and is named Aqua Selfie. Intex places it in the ultra-affordable category so don’t expect it to do heavy lifting if you purchase it.

The key components of the Aqua Selfie include a 5.5-inch HD display, a Spreadtrum processor, and Android 7.0 Nougat. It is endowed with a 3,000 mAh battery, 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The front camera is nothing special but it has a flash included providing an extra burst of light. It is a 5 MP sensor with LED flash, while the back has an 8 MP sensor. The phone also has preloaded apps like QR code scanner, Gaana, Prime Video, and a bunch more.

Intex Aqua Selfie Specifications

CPU : 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor

Display : 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

Operating System : Android 7.0 Nougat

External Storage : expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Front Camera : 5 MP with LED Flash

Connectivity : Dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Battery; 3000mAh battery

Pricing & Availability

The Aqua Selfie comes in Rose Gold and Black colors and priced at Rs. 6,449 is aimed at the extra budget conscious segment of India. No official word regarding availability is there.