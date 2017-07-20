Earlier this week, Indian manufacturer Intex launched the selfie-centric Aqua Selfie smartphone in India. Now today, the company has launched the Intex Aqua Lions 3 smartphone in the country which comes with a big battery and carries a price tag of ₹6499.

The Intex Aqua Lions 3 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T720 GPU for handling graphically intensive tasks. The device sports a 5-inch HD display which comes with the protection of Dragontrail Glass.

The Intex Aqua Lions 3 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with 8 MP camera both on the back and front. However, the front camera is also accompanied with LED flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light. The smartphone also supports 4G VoLTE, and, this entire package is kept on by a huge 4000 mAh battery.

Moreover, the Intex Aqua Lions 3 also comes pre-loaded with Swiftkey Keyboard app which lets you type in 22 different languages of India including Hindi.

“With Aqua Lions 3 smartphone, we are not only providing the best specs, but also with SwiftKey keyboard integration enabling Intex’s diverse consumers from different parts of the country the freedom and joy to express themselves in their mother tongue. Intex has always designed products keeping in mind consumers’ needs & demands and Aqua Lions 3 model will surely be a delight.” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

Speaking of the partnership with Intex, Sarabjeet Singh – Country Head of SwiftKey India, said “Indian consumers are the fastest adopters of smartphone technology, yet, they have had to compromise when it comes to typing their mix of languages on mobile devices. Now, with SwiftKey’s three adaptive ways to type Indian languages, every Indian user can communicate easily. We’re excited to make this available to Intex customers“.

Intex Aqua Lions 3 specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Mali-T720

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Dragontrail Glass

Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 16 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM (micro-SIM + micro-SIM), both SIM slots support 4G

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

Battery: 4000 mAh

Intex Aqua Lions 3 Price and Availability: