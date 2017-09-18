Sony Xperia XZ1 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and Android 8.0 Oreo launching in India on September 25

Japanese manufacturer Sony unveiled two new smartphones earlier this month at IFA 2017 in Germany. Those two smartphones are Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. Well, out of these two smartphones, Sony is all set to launch the Xperia XZ1 in India next week.

Sony has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of Xperia XZ1 in India which is slated for September 25. The Sony Xperia XZ1 boasts uni-body metal construction and has a design similar to what we have been used to seeing for a couple of years now.

Having said that, the Xperia XZ1 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The device sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD TRILUMINOS display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. In terms of photography, you get a 19 MP camera at the back which comes with Motion Eye technology and Predictive Hybrid Auto-focus, and, on the front is a 13 MP camera which comes with a 22 mm wide-angle lens.

One of the highlights of the Sony Xperia XZ1 is that it runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box which is the latest version of Android. Last year, it was the LG V20 which became the first smartphone to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

4 GB

GPU: Adreno 540

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5

Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3" Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP with 1/3.06" Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+

Battery: 2700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode

For now, we don’t have any information about the pricing and availability of the Xperia XZ1 in India, but, we will know more a week later when the device goes official in the country.