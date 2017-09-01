Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact announced with 4.6-inch display, Snapdragon 835 SoC and Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony at the ongoing IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany announced its flagship for this year – the Xperia XZ1 – however, that’s not the only smartphone this Japanese manufacturer announced. Alongside announcing the Xperia XZ1, the company also unveiled the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact.

As the name suggests, the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is the smaller version of the Xperia XZ1. While the Xperia XZ1 sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD display, the Xperia XZ1 Compact comes with a 4.6-inch HD display. Another difference between these smartphones is their build. While both the smartphones have similar design, the Xperia XZ1 is made up of metal with the XZ1 Compact being made up of plastic compound.

Having said that, even though the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact is smaller and has a plastic build, its innards are top-notch. Like the Xperia XZ1, the XZ1 Compact is also powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The phone also boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo which is the latest version of Android.

Speaking of photography, the 19 MP rear camera found on the Xperia XZ1 has been retained on the XZ1 Compact, however, the front camera has been downgraded from 13 MP on XZ1 to 8 MP on the XZ1 Compact. The internal storage has also been halved from 64 GB to 32 GB on this smaller Xperia. Thankfully, the battery capacity at 2700 mAh remains the same, but the phone is now 1.9 mm thicker (and surprisingly lighter) than the XZ1.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 4.6-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5

4.6-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash

19 MP Motion Eye with 1/ 2.3” Exmor RS™ memory stacked image sensor, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, SteadyShot and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 1/4” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 18 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.4 aperture

8 MP with 1/4” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 18 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP65/68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+

Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP65/68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+ Colors: White Silver, Black, Horizon Blue, Twilight Pink

White Silver, Black, Horizon Blue, Twilight Pink Battery: 2700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Price and Availability: