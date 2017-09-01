Sony Xperia XA1 Plus unveiled with 5.5-inch display, 23 MP camera and 3430 mAh battery

We told you about Sony having announced two flagship smartphones at the ongoing IFA 2017 in Germany. Those two smartphones are Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact. However, apart from announcing flagships, the company has also announced a mid-ranger called Sony Xperia XA1 Plus.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus boasts a uni-body construction with metal frames and plastic back. Under the hood, it has a Helio P20 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.3 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus sports a 5.5-inch display having 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with Image Enhance Technology in tow.

Apart from that, the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus also comes with ClearAudio+ and Smart Amplifier to offer immersive and louder sound to the users. Moreover, it also comes with Clear BASS for all the bass lovers out there.

In terms of photography, the Xperia XA1 Plus has a 23 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. While the rear camera comes with 1/2.3″ Exmor RS image sensor, the front snapper comes with 1/4″ Exmor R image sensor. Not to forget Steadyshot that helps users record blur-free videos.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor

2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T80 MP2

Mali-T80 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology Rear Camera: 23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS™ mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 24 mm wide-angle lens, HDR, Steadyshot and LED flash

23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS™ mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 24 mm wide-angle lens, HDR, Steadyshot and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 1/4” Exmor R mobile™ image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 23 mm wide-angle lens, Steadyshot and HDR

8 MP with 1/4” Exmor R mobile™ image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 23 mm wide-angle lens, Steadyshot and HDR Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX/A2DP, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX/A2DP, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, ClearAudio+, Smart Amplifier, Clear BASS

Fingerprint Scanner on power button, ClearAudio+, Smart Amplifier, Clear BASS Colors: White, Black, Gold

White, Black, Gold Battery: 3430 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick charging Pump Express+ 2.0

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Price and Availability: