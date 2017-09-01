Here’s a list of Sony smartphones that are confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo update

It’s been a busy day for Sony at the ongoing IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany. The company announced a total of three new smartphones at the show, two of which are flagships and the third one is a mid-ranger. Well, apart from announcing three new smartphones, Sony has also revealed a list of its smartphones that will be getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Android 8.0 Oreo is the latest version of Android, and, it was announced last week by Google. Right now, the Oreo update is only rolling out to select Google devices like the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C. However, some manufacturers have already confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update for some of their devices. Well, Sony too has joined the group by sharing a list of its smartphones that will get this latest update.

These are the Sony smartphones that are confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo update:

Xperia X

Xperia X Performance

Xperia XZ

Xperia X Compact

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZs

Xperia XA1

Xperia XA1 Ultra

Xperia Touch

Xperia XA1 Plus

Also, in case you are unaware, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact that were announced yesterday already run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Yes, that means they are the first smartphones to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Having said that, phones like Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra that were launched last year have not made it to this list. However, what’s more surprising is that the Xperia L1 which was announced back in March this year is also not included. We are unsure whether Sony is not going to roll out Oreo update to these phones, or whether the company doesn’t have any plans for them at this moment. Well, we should know more about the fate of these smartphones in the coming months as Sony has said that they have been “working hard to bring this major update” to as many of their devices as possible.

By the way, has your Sony smartphone made it to this list of smartphones getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update?