Sony Xperia XZ1 announced with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 19 MP camera and Android 8.0 Oreo

Manufacturers have been announcing their latest products at the ongoing IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany. Samsung has announced its new wearables, whereas, LG and Motorola have unveiled their latest smartphones. Well, Japanese manufacturer Sony too has something for us as the company has announced their new flagship dubbed Sony Xperia XZ1.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 isn’t a direct successor to the Xperia XZ Premium which was announced back in February this year as the XZ Premium itself is a flagship as well. Rather, the Sony Xperia XZ1 succeeds the Xperia XZ which was announced last September.

In terms of looks, the Sony Xperia XZ1 still carries over similar design that we have been seeing on Sony smartphones since a couple of years now, however, the Xperia XZ1 boasts a uni-body construction made out of metal.

Speaking of the innards, the Sony Xperia XZ1 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM with Adreno 540 at disposal to handle graphically intensive tasks. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD HDR Triluminos display that comes with X-Reality mobile picture engine.

In terms on photography, the Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with a 19 MP camera at the back and 13 MP camera on the front. The rear camera also with Sony’s Motion Eye technology along with Predictive Capture that automatically starts buffering images when it detects action or a smile, before you press the shutter button.

Having said that, one of the interesting aspects of the Sony Xperia XZ1 is that it boots up to Android 8.0 Oreo. While the LG V20 was the first smartphone to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box last year, the first smartphone that runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box this year is the Xperia XZ1.

Sony Xperia XZ1 specifications:

RAM: 4 GB

Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS display with X-Reality for mobile picture engine and Gorilla Glass 5

Front Camera: 13 MP with 1/3.06" Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor, 22 mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, IP68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, Stereo Speaker S-Force Surround Sound, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD audio, High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD), DSEE HX™, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling, Clear Audio+

Colors: Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, Warm Silver, Black
Battery: 2700 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Quick Charge 3.0 and Smart STAMINA Mode

Sony Xperia XZ1 Price and Availability: