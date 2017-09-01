Moto X4 goes official with Snapdragon 630 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras and Amazon Alexa

Here it is. The Motorola Moto X4 has been finally announced. Motorola was expected to announce the Moto X4 tomorrow, however, the company has surprised everyone by announcing it at the ongoing IFA 2017 tech show in Berlin, Germany.

The Moto X4 flaunts a uni-body metal construction with anodized metal frame and 3D contoured design at the back that would shimmer when light falls on it. The design isn’t much different from this year’s Motorola smartphones though, and, it also comes with IP68 rating that makes it dust and water resistant.

Speaking of the innards, the Moto X4 is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 630 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 508 GPU. It sports a 5.2-inch display that has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 424 ppi pixel density and the protection of Gorilla Glass.

Below the display is the oval shaped fingerprint scanner which would also mimic the functionalities of the navigation buttons if you don’t want to use the on-screen navigation buttons. Above the display is the 16 MP camera which comes with Adaptive Light Mode and Panoramic Selfie. The latter allows you accommodate more people in a selfie.

However, the biggest highlight of the Moto X4 is the dual camera setup at the back. The Moto X4 comes with two cameras at the back, a 12 MP standard camera and an 8 MP wide-angle camera. With this dual camera setup, you can take images with bokeh effect, and, you can also keep the background black and white or colored.

What’s also worth noting is the inclusion of Amazon Alexa. Yes, the Moto X4 comes with Amazon Alexa, which rivals Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby and the Google Assistant. However, we will have to see whether Moto X4 users prefer Alexa over Google Assistant. Having said that, you can now also stream music from your Moto X4 to up to four Bluetooth devices at once.

Motorola Moto X4 specifications:

RAM: 3 GB

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Motorola Moto X4 Price and Availability: