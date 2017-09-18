Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has launched a couple of smartphones in India since last month. To be more precise, the company has launched the K8 Note, K8 and K8 Plus in the country. Now, Lenovo has launched the Tab 4 Series tablets in India which were first announced at MWC earlier this year.

Lenovo has launched the Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus tablets in India. The Lenovo Tab 4 8 and 8 Plus both sport an 8-inch display which are kept on by a 4850 mAh battery. However, the former has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels whereas the latter has 1920 x 1200 pixels. The Lenovo Tab 4 8 is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC whereas the Tab 4 8 Plus comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood.

Speaking of the Lenovo Tab 4 10 and 10 Plus, as the name suggests, both boast a 10.1-inch display, however, the former has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels whereas the latter has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The Tab 4 10 comes with Snapdragon 425 under the hood whereas the Tab 4 10 Plus comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC. And, juicing up both these tablets is a 7000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the Tab 4 8 comes with 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, Tab 4 8 Plus with 3 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, Tab 4 10 with 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, and, the Tab 4 10 Plus with 3 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

“Lenovo has always believed in constant innovation and understanding how technology can be infused in everyday lives of consumers. The brand has continuously been at the frontline of innovation in bringing differentiated devices like the Yoga Tab 3 pro, Yoga book, Phab 2 pro and has gained the top spot in the tablets category with a Q-o-Q growth of 12.6 %. The Tab 4 is designed to be a one-stop solution for multiple-user functionality which is relevant for an Indian family. We believe the versatility, powerful computing and customisation of the Lenovo Tab 4 series makes it an ideal choice for a family.” said Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 8-inch IPS display having 1280 x 800 pixel resolution

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE with voice calling, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹12,990

₹12,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 8-inch IPS display having 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Front-Facing Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Lenovo Tab 4 8 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ₹16,990

₹16,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 10.1-inch IPS display having 1280 x 800 pixel resolution

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE with voice calling, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Price in India and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 10.1-inch IPS display having 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dual Front-Facing Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus Price in India and Availability