Lenovo K8 launched in India with 5.2-inch display, Helio P20 SoC and 4000 mAh battery
Chinese manufacturer Lenovo launched its K8 Note in India around a month ago, and today, it launched the K8 Plus in the country. However, that’s not the only smartphone announced today. Alongside the K8 Plus, Lenovo has also announced the Lenovo K8.
The Lenovo K8 boasts a uni-body metal design and looks similar to the K8 Plus. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. It sports a 5.2-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, but, comes with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels as opposed to the Full-HD resolution on the K8 Plus.
Moreover, the Lenovo K8 also comes with a single 13 MP camera instead of the dual camera setup that we have seen on the K8 Plus and the K8 Note. Having said that, what stays the same is the 4000 mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and other features like programmable Music Key and Dolby Atmos audio.
Lenovo K8 Specifications
- CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T880 MP2
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with Selfie Flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Music Key
- Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Lenovo K8 Price in India and Availability:
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: To be available for purchase through offline stores across the country. Exact date to be revealed soon.
