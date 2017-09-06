Panasonic P9 with 5-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE support launched in India for ₹6290

Last month, Panasonic launched the Eluga A3 Pro in India for ₹12,790. Now today, this Japanese manufacturer has launched an entry-level smartphone dubbed Panasonic P9 in India with a price tag of ₹6290.

The Panasonic P9 sports a 5-inch IPS display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, comes with the protection of Asahi Dragon Trail glass. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM.

The Panasonic P9 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box which means it comes with features like multi-window, quick reply, bundled notifications and more. For photography, the P9 comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. In terms of storage, the Panasonic P9 has 16 GB of storage on board, however, you expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card.

“We at Panasonic believe in great combination of style and design so that it matches the user’s elegance. P9 is equipped with all that you need to capture the world around you flawlessly and keeps everything you love. Targeted towards consumers who are always on the go, look for durability in display screen and want a smooth multitasking experience with the latest Android Nougat 7.0.” said Mr. Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic P9 Specifications

CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor

1.1 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with Asahi Dragon Trail glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (4G+3G / 4G+2G)

Dual SIM (4G+3G / 4G+2G) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Colors: Black, Champagne Gold

Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 2210 mAh

Panasonic P9 Price in India and Availability