Honor V9 Play goes official with 5.2-inch display, 13 MP camera and 3000 mAh battery

Huawei subsidiary Honor launched its flagship smartphone, the V9, back in February this year. Now, the company has expanded its V series with the launch of a mid-range smartphone, the Honor V9 Play.

The Honor V9 Play has a design similar to that of the Honor V9, with the same uni-body metal construction. However, while the V9 comes with a dual camera setup at the back, the V9 Play comes with a single camera setup.

The Honor V9 Play is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. At the front, there’s a 5.2-inch HD display which comes with 2.5D curved glass. Below the display is the Honor moniker, and, above it is the earpiece and 8 MP secondary camera.

At the back, the Honor V9 Play has a 13 MP primary camera accompanied by LED flash, below which is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. Further down below, there’s one more Honor moniker.

The Honor V9 Play runs the company’s EMUI 5.1 custom skin which is layered atop Android 7.0 Nougat. In terms of storage, the V9 Play comes with 32 GB storage, however, the storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Honor V9 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T860

Mali-T860 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, 5P Lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, 5P Lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor V9 Play Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ¥999 (around $153/₹9816)

¥999 (around $153/₹9816) Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ¥1199 (around $183/₹11,780)

¥1199 (around $183/₹11,780) Availability: Available for purchase on VMall and JD.com in China. No word on availability in other markets

