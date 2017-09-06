Lenovo K8 Plus with 5.2-inch display, Dual Rear Cameras and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

After launching the K8 Note in India around a month ago, Lenovo has today launched yet another smartphone in the K8 series in India, which is dubbed Lenovo K8 Plus.

Design wise, the Lenovo K8 Plus looks similar to the K8 Note, and, it flaunts the same full-metal uni-body construction. However, contrary to what the name suggests, the Lenovo K8 Plus is smaller than the K8 Note. The K8 Note sports a 5.5-inch display whereas the K8 Plus sports a 5.2-inch display.

Speaking of the innards, while the K8 Note was powered by Helio X23 deca-core processor, the K8 Plus comes with P25 octa-core processor. However, the K8 Plus is offered in 3 and 4 GB RAM variants, but, the internal storage on both of them is 32 GB. That said, you can expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The biggest highlight of the Lenovo K8 Plus is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 13 MP and 5 MP cameras. Another noteworthy feature of the K8 Plus is its battery. Like the K8 Note, the K8 Plus also ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which should get through a day with ease.

Apart from all this, the Lenovo K8 Plus also comes with dedicated programmable Music Key, TheaterMax support as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Mali-T880 MP2 Memory: 3/4 GB RAM LPDDR3

3/4 GB RAM LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)

32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot) Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheaterMax

Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheaterMax Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

Lenovo K8 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 storage variant: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart. Sale starts from tomorrow at 12 pm

Lenovo K8 Plus Launch Offers