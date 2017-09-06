Lenovo K8 Plus Hands-on [Images]

Lenovo K8 Plus is launched today with dual cameras at a price of ₹10,999 and it’s one of the smartphones that offers dual camera setup at an amazing price. Being a dual camera phone, the Lenovo K8 Plus is a toned down variant of the K8 Note bringing in utmost features from the K8 Note itself. In addition to the dual rear cameras, the selfie camera comes with LED flash and a Pro mode. Want to know more? Here are our hands-on with Lenovo K8 Plus.

Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Mali-T880 MP2 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)

32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot) Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheatreMax

Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheatreMax Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

4,000 mAh (non-removable) Power Supply: AC Adaptor (5.2V | 2.0A)

AC Adaptor (5.2V | 2.0A) Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Box Contents: Lenovo K8 Plus, AC Adaptor, Micro USB Cable, SIM Ejector, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Information

Lenovo K8 Plus, AC Adaptor, Micro USB Cable, SIM Ejector, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Information Price: ₹10,999 for 3 GB RAM

As far as the looks are concerned, you can say it’s a smaller sized K8 Note. The metallic design, rounded edges, 2.5D curved glass on top, the inclusion of the music key, Lenovo K8 Plus looks exactly the same as its elder sibling. The Plus in its name doesn’t mean a bigger variant, rather it’s smaller than the K8 Note, sized at 5.2-inch with Full HD display.

Dual cameras are the main highlight of this smartphone, the Lenovo K8 Plus uses 13 MP + 5 MP dual cameras wherein most smartphones under this price range will sport a single camera only. Like its upper variant, the K8 Note, it too captures images with depth of field effects or bokeh effects to offer a DSLR-like experience. It’s not just the rear camera, the front camera also sounds great, it is an 8 MP wide angle camera with soft LED flash.

The back has a dual camera setup, dual-tone LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. The front side has capacitive touch buttons but they aren’t backlit. On the bottom, the loudspeakers aren’t stereo but support Dolby Atmos surround sound to get you the best audio experience and TheatreMax compatible.

Lenovo has offered a dedicated programmable Music key that lets you control the music. Long press to Play/Pause, double press to forward and triple press to rewind. The Music key can also be used to open any app or assign a task such as taking screenshots or opening WhatsApp in one go.

Powered by 2.5 GHz octa-core processor from 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB eMMC internal storage, the internals are just about as good as Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. Even though it’s inferior to the powerful K8 Note’s Helio X23 (deca-core), the latter has enough power to overcome the entry level Snapdragon 430 and similar SoCs. The Lenovo K8 Plus includes a 4 GB version too which is yet to be announced.

The Lenovo K8 Plus sports a large 4,000 mAh battery to run long enough. Lenovo K8 Note runs a battery life of up to 1.5 days on a single charge and we can expect similar results or a tad better considering the battery capacity and the processing power.

As we said before, Lenovo has ditched the Vibe UI in its entire K series, the K8 Plus won’t be coming with it. Instead, you will see a stock Android Interface like you see on Motorola smartphones. Lenovo K8 Plus runs on Android 7.1.1 with June 5 security patches and of course, it is upgradeable to Android Oreo.

The SIM tray has a dedicated MicroSD slot with dual nano SIM options. It supports 4G network with VoLTE calling. The bottom has two grills, one for microphone and the other is loudspeakers, and a Micro USB port. The top holds a 3.5 mm jack for headphones. There’s another microphone at the back.

As of now, the Lenovo K8 Plus is the only smartphone that comes with dual camera setup at a ₹10,999 price. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart and the sale starts from 7th September at 12 PM. Along with the Lenovo K8 Plus, the launch offers include an extra 15% discount on Flipkart Fashion and Lifestyle, buyback guarantee of up to ₹5,000, Moto Pulse 2 headphones worth ₹1,699 for ₹599, up to ₹10,000 of on exchanging your old smartphone, 5W Bluetooth Speaker worth ₹1,899 for ₹1,199 and up to 30 GB additional 4G data to Jio users.

We are excited to see how the device performs, we will soon share the full review of Lenovo K8 Plus. Till then, share us your thoughts in the comments below.