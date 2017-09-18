Telecom News, Mobile Phones Price & Specifications
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32 GB storage variant launched in India

By Sagar Bakre
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was unveiled back in May this year, was launched in India exactly two months ago. The Mi Max 2 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, however, Xiaomi has today launched yet another variant of the Mi Max 2 which comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

Well, even though the internal storage has been reduced to half, the amount of RAM you get is still the same, i.e., 4 GB. Moreover, apart from the difference in internal storage, all other specifications found on the 64 GB storage variant remain the same.

Having said that, while the 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹16,999, the 32 GB storage variant will be sold at an introductory price of ₹12,999 from September 20 exclusively through Mi.com and Amazon India starting at 12 noon. You can check out the full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 below.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications

  • Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top
  • Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
  • Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET
  • GPU: Adreno 506
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
  • Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)
  • Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps
  • Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps
  • Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
  • Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled
  • Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

Be sure to check out our Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review if you are planning to buy one.

1 Comment on "Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32 GB storage variant launched in India"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
at 13k only, a steal deal!!

at 13k only, a steal deal!!

10 hours 22 minutes ago
