Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32 GB storage variant launched in India

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was unveiled back in May this year, was launched in India exactly two months ago. The Mi Max 2 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, however, Xiaomi has today launched yet another variant of the Mi Max 2 which comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

Well, even though the internal storage has been reduced to half, the amount of RAM you get is still the same, i.e., 4 GB. Moreover, apart from the difference in internal storage, all other specifications found on the 64 GB storage variant remain the same.

Presenting Mi Max 2 4GB+32GB at an intro price of ₹12,999! Sale starts 20/09 exclusively on @amazonIN, https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY & Mi Home pic.twitter.com/6rC5hoNq7H — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2017

Having said that, while the 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹16,999, the 32 GB storage variant will be sold at an introductory price of ₹12,999 from September 20 exclusively through Mi.com and Amazon India starting at 12 noon. You can check out the full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 below.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top

6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)

32/64 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot) Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps

12 MP f/2.2, IMX386, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps

5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

Be sure to check out our Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review if you are planning to buy one.