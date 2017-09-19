Panasonic launched the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro in India last month. And today, the company expanded its portfolio of Eluga series smartphones by launching the Eluga Ray 500 in the country with dual camera setup at its back which is a combination of a 13 MP and an 8 MP camera. However, the Eluga Ray 500 is not the only phone that was launched in India today. The company has launched the Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 in the country which is a bit more expensive than the Eluga Ray 500.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 700, like the Eluga Ray 500, doesn’t come with dual rear cameras, however, it does come with some improvements over the Eluga Ray 500. It comes with MediaTek’s MTK6753 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 sports a larger 5.5-inch IPS display with 2.5D curved glass with the resolution bumped up to 1920 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 3 that offers a certain level of protection to the screen.

Above the display is a 13 MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls. Panasonic has also thrown in LED flash on the front so that you can take brighter selfies in low-light conditions. There’s also a physical home button below the display which houses the fingerprint scanner.

Moving on to the back, you get a 13 MP single camera which comes with PDAF and has f/2.0 aperture. Like the Eluga Ray 500, the Eluga Ray 700 also runs stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. However, unlike the Eluga Ray 500 that comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery, the Eluga Ray 700 ships with a larger 5000 mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6753 octa-core processor

GPU: Mali-T720

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Marine Blue, Mocha Gold, Champagne Gold

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Price in India and Availability