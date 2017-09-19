After launching the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro in India last month, and then launching the P9 earlier this month, Japanese manufacturer Panasonic has today expanded its portfolio of Eluga series smartphones by launching the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 in India.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.25 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. It sports a 5-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 boots up to stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. However, the biggest highlight of the Eluga Ray 500 is that it comes with a dual camera setup at its back which is a combination of one 13 MP camera and one 8 MP camera. The former has f/2.0 aperture while the latter has f/2.4 aperture.

Having said that, at first glance, one might mistaken the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 for OnePlus 5 when seen from the back. Moving on the front, you get a 5 MP secondary camera above the display, and, below it is the physical home button which houses the fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, another noteworthy feature of the Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 is its battery. It ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which should get you through a day with ease. Besides, for saving all your photos, videos and more, you get 32 GB of internal storage on this phone with the external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (5P lens, f/2.0 aperture) + 8 MP (6P lens, f/2.4 aperture, wide-angle capture) with LED flash

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Price in India and Availability