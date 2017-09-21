After launching the K8 Note in India last month, Lenovo launched the K8 Plus in India earlier this month. The Lenovo K8 Plus comes in two different memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. At the time of unveiling, Lenovo only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India, however, today, the company has launched the 4 GB RAM variant as well.

The price of the 3 GB RAM variant is ₹10,999, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999. However, the 4 GB RAM variant is currently sold at a special launch price of ₹10,999. Both the variants are available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

The Lenovo K8 Plus boasts a full-metal uni-body construction and looks similar to the K8 Note. It sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop and protection of Gorilla Glass 3.

The K8 Plus runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has Helio P25 SoC underneath that’s laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The highlight of the Lenovo K8 Plus is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 13 MP and 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera at the front with LED flash.

Also, like we already said, both the variants of the K8 Plus have 32 GB of storage on-board, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want. That said, the Lenovo K8 Plus also comes with features like Dedicated Music Key, Dolby Atmos Audio and TheaterMax technology. Moreover, it also ships with a 4000 mAh battery which should get you through a day with ease.

Lenovo K8 Plus Specifications

Display: 5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.2-inch IPS display, Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.5 GHz octa-core processor, 16nm MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Mali-T880 MP2 Memory: 3/4 GB RAM LPDDR3

3/4 GB RAM LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)

32 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot) Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

8 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheaterMax

Dolby Atmos Audio, Dedicated Music Key, TheaterMax Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

Lenovo K8 Plus Price in India and Availability