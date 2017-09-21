Earlier this month, Japanese manufacturer Sony unveiled three new smartphones at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Those three smartphones are Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XA1 Plus. The Xperia XZ1 is going to be launched in India on September 25 and there’s no word on when the Xperia XZ1 Compact would come to the country, but, the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus has been launched in India today.

The Sony Xperia XA1 Plus flaunts uni-body construction with plastic back and metal frame, and, has a design that we are now used to seeing on Sony smartphones since many years. The Xperia XA1 Plus is an upper mid-range smartphone which comes with MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC under the hood that’s laced with 4 GB RAM.

At the front is a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with Image Enhance Technology, and, above it is the 8 MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture and 23 mm wide-angle lens. There’s nothing below the display but a big, unnecessary chin.

Moving on to the back, you will find the 23 MP primary camera having f/2.0 aperture and 24 mm wide-angle lens with Exmor RS™ mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus and Steadyshot. Further down below, you can see the Xperia moniker, but apart from that, there’s nothing else. That said, the fingerprint scanner is located at the right side of the phone housed on the power button. Moreover, as is with Sony smartphones, you also get a dedicated Camera button further down below.

More importantly, while the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, the Sony Xperia XA1 Plus boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat. However, Sony has confirmed that the XA1 Plus will receive the Oreo update, but we just don’t know when.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor

2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T80 MP2

Mali-T80 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Image Enhance Technology Rear Camera: 23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS™ mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 24 mm wide-angle lens, HDR, Steadyshot and LED flash

23 MP with 1/2.3” Exmor RS™ mobile image sensor, Hybrid Autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, 24 mm wide-angle lens, HDR, Steadyshot and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 1/4” Exmor R mobile™ image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 23 mm wide-angle lens, Steadyshot and HDR

8 MP with 1/4” Exmor R mobile™ image sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 23 mm wide-angle lens, Steadyshot and HDR Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX/A2DP, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX/A2DP, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner on power button, ClearAudio+, Smart Amplifier, Clear BASS

Fingerprint Scanner on power button, ClearAudio+, Smart Amplifier, Clear BASS Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3430 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick charging Pump Express+ 2.0

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus in India Price and Availability