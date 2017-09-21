Back in June, Motorola unveiled the Moto E4 Plus which is the larger variant of the Moto E4 that was also unveiled alongside it. Later in July, the company launched the Moto E4 Plus in India with a price tag of ₹9999. Now, Motorola has launched the Moto E4 Plus in India in a new color.

Motorola has launched the Oxford Blue color variant of the Moto E4 Plus in India. Until now, the Moto E4 Plus was only offered in Iron Grey and Fine Gold colors, however, you now have a choice of buying the Oxford Blue color variant as well.

The Oxford Blue color variant, like the Iron Grey and Fine Gold variants, is priced at ₹9999 in India and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. However, it’s currently available at a discounted price of ₹9499.

Also, it’s needless to say that the Oxford Blue color variant has the same hardware that the Iron Grey and Fine Gold variants have underneath. It’s powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM.

It flaunts a metal design and sports a 5.5-inch display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop. In terms of photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The Moto E4 Plus boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, juicing up this entire package is a massive 5000 mAh battery which is its biggest highlight.

Moto E4 Plus Oxford Blue Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

3 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Dual SIM (dedicate slot for microSD card) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating, Dolby Atmos Audio

4G VoLTE, ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable with 10W Rapid Charging

Moto E4 Plus Oxford Blue Price and Availability