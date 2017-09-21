Yesterday, we told you that HMD Global was reportedly launching the Nokia 8 in India on September 26. At that time, there was no word from the company regarding the launch of Nokia 8 in India. However, HMD Global has now confirmed that it will indeed launch the Nokia 8 in India on September 26.

HMD Global has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of Nokia 8 slated for September 26. The invite doesn’t mention anything about the Nokia 8 and it only says “There are two sides to every story. Don’t miss out on yours“. However, it’s pretty much obvious that it will be the Nokia 8 that will debut on September 26 in India as all other Nokia smartphones have already been launched in the country.

Having said that, the Nokia 8 is the company’s flagship smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. It sports a 5.3-inch QHD LCD display that 2.5D curved glass atop and comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 5.

The biggest highlight of the Nokia 8 is the dual camera setup at its back. It has two 13 MP cameras at the back, one of which is a color sensor with the one being monochrome. For selfies, you get a 13 MP camera on the front, and, both the rear and front cameras come equipped with ZEISS optics. You can check out the full specifications below.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5

5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash

13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash Front Camera: 13 MP with ZEISS optics, PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.4˚ wide-angle lens and display flash

13 MP with ZEISS optics, PDAF, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 78.4˚ wide-angle lens and display flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), NFC, ANT+, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen-1

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), NFC, ANT+, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen-1 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP54 dust and water-resistance, Dual-Sight, OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, IP54 dust and water-resistance, Dual-Sight, OZO Audio Colors: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel

Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel Dimension: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (camera bump 0.4 mm)

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm (camera bump 0.4 mm) Weight: 160 grams

160 grams Battery: 3090 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)

There’s no word right now about the price of Nokia 8 in India, however, it should be priced between the ₹45,000 and ₹50,000 mark. What do you think should be the ideal price of Nokia 8 in India? Tell us in the comments down below.