Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 835 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras reportedly launching in India next week

HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has launched four Nokia phones in India until now. The company first launched the new Nokia 3310 in India back in May this year. And later next month, the company launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in the country. Now, the company is reportedly launching the Nokia 8 in India next week.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global is going to launch the Nokia 8 in India on September 26. While all other Nokia smartphones launched in India fall in to the budget and mid-range segment, the Nokia 8 will be the first flagship that HMD Global will launch in India. Rather, it’s the only flagship smartphone offered by the company right now.

Having said that, as HMD Global hasn’t yet sent out press invites for the India launch that is said to be held in New Delhi, the report says that there might a delay of one or two days for the launch. However, the report further states that HMD Global plans to start the sales of Nokia 8 in India before Diwali – the festival of lights.

The Nokia 8 is priced at €599 which translates to around ₹46,200. However, 91Mobiles say that this flagship will be sold in India for around ₹40,000. The Nokia 8 being a flagship smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and sports 13 MP dual cameras at the back. You can check out the full specifications below.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

What do you think should be the ideal price of Nokia 8 in India? Do let us know in the comments down below.