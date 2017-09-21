Back in January this year, we told you that Google was planning to launch Android One smartphones in the US later this year. Then later last week, we told you that Moto X4, which was announced earlier this month, could be the first Android One smartphone that would be launched in the US. Well, all these reports have turned out to be true as Google has announced the Moto X4 Android One Edition.

The Moto X4 Android One Edition has been announced for the US market, and, it is the first Android One smartphone that’s launched in the country. As this is Android One smartphone, the Moto X4 will come with pure Android and offer unlimited high-quality backup of your photos on Google Photos. This is something the regular non-Android One Moto X4 won’t get.

Also, there aren’t any differences between the hardware of Android One and non-Android One Moto X4. The software will be the only differentiating factor. Speaking of software, Google has said that the Moto X4 Android One Edition will be updated to Android Oreo by the end of this year and will also get the Android P update next year.

Having said that, the Moto X4 is not only the first Android One smartphone coming to the US, but, it’s also the first non-Google smartphone coming to Project Fi. Yes, you read that right. The rumors we heard back in July of Moto X4 getting Project Fi support have now turned out to be true. Until now, only the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL were available on Project Fi. But now with Moto X4 Android One Edition, we now have an option in the mid-range segment to choose from.

Having said, for those unaware, Project Fi is Google’s carrier service in an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangement which makes use of U.S. Cellular, Sprint and T-Mobile’s network to provide services to the customers.

Well, apart from announcing the Moto X4 Android One Edition, Google has announced its new trade-in program under which customers will get up to $165 on select Nexus devices while buying a new Fi-ready device. And, if you trade-in by October 5 for Moto X4 Android One Edition, you will get an extra $50 Fi credit.

Moto X4 Android One Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

GPU: Adreno 508

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat (Android Oreo by the end of 2017 and promised upgrade to Android P next year)

Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Project Fi support

Colors: Super Black, Sterling Blue

Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Moto X4 Android One Edition Price and Availability

Price: $399 (around ₹25,715)

Availability: Available for pre-order on Project Fi website starting today. Will be available only in the US.

