Huawei Mate 10 Pro specs surface online; Kirin 970 SoC and dual rear cameras in tow

After launching the Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Lite and Mate 9 Porsche Design Edition smartphones last year, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is all set to announce its Mate 10 lineup in the coming months. We have heard quite a few things about the Mate 10 already, however, some more details have surfaced online which shed more light over Huawei’s Mate 10 lineup.

This piece of information comes from popular and highly reliable leakster Evan Blass through VentureBeat who received it from a person familiar with Huawei’s plans. According to Blass, two of this year’s Huawei’s smartphones are codenamed Alps and Blanc. Alps is said to be the Mate 10 Lite whereas Blanc is said to be the Mate 10 Pro.

Speaking of the Mate 10 Pro first, it will be powered by the company’s recently announced Kirin 970 SoC which will be laced with 6 GB of RAM. It will flaunt bezel-less design and sport a 5.99-inch LCD display having 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Mate 10 Pro is said to be 7.5 mm thick and boast a dual camera setup at the back which would be a combination of 12 MP and 20 MP sensors coming with Optical Image Stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. And, juicing up this entire package would be a 4000 mAh battery. Other specs include IP68 certification, LTE Cat. 16 modem and EMUI 6.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Now, talking about the Huawei Alps which is said to be the Mate 10 Lite, it will still be a flagship device, but will be more of a toned down version of the Mate 10 Pro. It’s said to be powered by Kirin 970 SoC and 4 GB RAM while having a 5.88-inch IPS LCD display boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.

It will be thicker than the Mate 10 Pro at 8.23 mm, and, will pack the same 4000 mAh battery and have similar camera setup. While the Mate 10 Pro is said to start shipping in December, the Mate 10 Lite is said to be announced on October 16 with shipping commencing later that month.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro rumored specifications

Huawei Mate 10 Lite rumored specifications

We will hopefully know more about these upcoming Huawei smartphones as we inch closer to their announcement.