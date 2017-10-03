Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Hands-on [Images]

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition is a special edition Mi Band fitness tracker, tagged as the HRX, a Hrithik Roshan’s clothing and accessories sports brand. Xiaomi manufactures an affordable range of wearables, and Mi Band HRX Edition is no exception. It tracks the number of steps you’ve walked, the distance that’s covered and how much calories you’ve burnt. Moreover, buzzes on an incoming call, SMS or an alarm to notify you. Check out the Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition below.

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition Specifications

Display: 0.42-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch and fingerprint resistant

0.42-inch OLED display, UV coated, scratch and fingerprint resistant Protection: IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant

IP67 Certified, Dust and Water resistant Features & Connectivity: Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.0 BLE, Power-efficient accelerometer

Improved tracking algorithm, Sleep Tracking, Step Counter with improved pedometer algorithm, Bluetooth 4.0 BLE, Power-efficient accelerometer Band Material: Thermoplastic Elastomer, Aluminum Alloy, 155 mm – 210 mm (Adjustable length)

Thermoplastic Elastomer, Aluminum Alloy, 155 mm – 210 mm (Adjustable length) Battery: 70 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 23-day battery life

70 mAh Li-Po (non-removable), 23-day battery life Power Input: 45 mA (typical), 65 mA (max)

45 mA (typical), 65 mA (max) OS Compatibility: Android 4.4, iOS 7.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support

Android 4.4, iOS 7.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support Box Contents: Mi Band Sensor, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual, Warranty Card

Mi Band Sensor, Strap, USB Charger, User Manual, Warranty Card Dimensions: 40.3 mm x 15.7 mm x 10.5 mm, 235 mm (Band)

40.3 mm x 15.7 mm x 10.5 mm, 235 mm (Band) Weight: 7.0 grams

7.0 grams Colors: Blue, Black

Blue, Black Price: ₹1,299

₹1,299 Availability: Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra

There’s nothing special about the HRX Edition, it looks exactly the same as Mi Band 2, just that the back doesn’t carry a heart rate sensor. Yes, it doesn’t come with heart rate sensor so you won’t be able to count your heart beats. In the box, it comes with Mi Band sensor along with the adjustable thermoplastic elastomer strap, USB charger, user guides and warranty information.

The Mi Band HRX edition sports a tiny 0.42-inch OLED display that’s UV coated, scratch and fingerprint resistant. Plus, it’s IP67 certified meaning it is dust and water resistant. The display shows you information such as Time, Steps count, distance covered, and Calories burnt. This information can be accessed by tapping the round touch button on the Mi Band.

In addition to that, the Mi Band tracks sleep cycle so you will be able to monitor how long and how well do you sleep. The sleep cycle, steps count, distance covered, calories meter, and other information can be accessed by installing the Mi Fit app on your smartphone and pairing the Mi Band to it via Bluetooth.

The best thing about the Mi Band is its battery life. It sports a small 70 mAh battery that has enough power to run the Mi Band up to 23 days without charging. To charge the sensor, you need to take it out from the strap and plug in the USB charger provided. There are two charging pins visible on the Mi Band sensor.

As said earlier, it’s an affordable fitness tracker, and it should be suitable for all the basic fitness tracking activities like steps count, calories meter, sleep cycle, as well as notifying you for calls, SMS, alarms. The Mi Band HRX Edition is priced as low as ₹1,299.