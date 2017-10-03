Chinese manufacturer Huawei’s subsidiary brand Honor launched the Holly 3 in India last October with a price tag of ₹9999. Now today, the company has launched the Honor Holly 4 in the country which is the successor to the Holly 3.

The Honor Holly 4 boasts a metal construction and comes in three colors – Grey, Gold and Silver. It sports a 5-inch HD display which is smaller than the 5.5-inch display we have seen on the Holly 3. Underneath, it has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s laced with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

The Honor Holly 4 runs EMUI 5.1 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. At the front, above the display, is the 5 MP selfie camera, and below it, is the Honor logo. Moving on to the back, you can see the 13 MP primary camera which is accompanied by LED flash to its left and fingerprint scanner below it.

The Honor Holly 4 comes with 32 GB of in-built storage with the external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Holly 4 also supports 4G VoLTE and ships with a 3020 mAh battery.

“Holly 4 is part of our festive offering to consumers wanting to buy a great device in a budget. Sporting a sleek, elegant metallic design with a fast fingerprint sensor we are confident that this smartphone will be a big winner.” said P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.

Honor Holly 4 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Honor Holly 4 Price in India and Availability