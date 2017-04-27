Vivo V5s Hands-on [Images] – The selfie phone is back with a large 64 GB storage

Not so long ago, Vivo V5 Plus’ 20 MP dual camera reinvented the selfie trend, and now every selfie-driven person wants a phone that takes the perfect selfie. Vivo launched Vivo V5s at ₹18,990 which caters the selfie need with its 20 MP Moonlight flash camera. Vivo is obviously putting the selfie camera on a priority, starting from the Vivo V5, the first phone in the world to offer a 20 MP camera on the front side. Now Vivo V5s takes the lead and continues the selfie madness. Here’s the Vivo V5s hands-on with some images.

Vivo V5s Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

5.5-inch IPS HD Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the home button

Yes, on the home button Software: Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 CPU: Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC

Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC GPU: Mali-T860 MP2 (350 MHz)

Mali-T860 MP2 (350 MHz) Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 128 GB

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 128 GB Main Camera: 13 MP PDAF, LED flash, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @120fps

13 MP PDAF, LED flash, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @120fps Front Camera: 20 MP f/2.0 (Exmor IMX376), LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

20 MP f/2.0 (Exmor IMX376), LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 Bluetooth, A-GPS,

Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 Bluetooth, A-GPS, Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, E-compass

Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, E-compass Cellular: 4G LTE Network, Dual Nano SIMs (GSM + GSM), MicroSD on SIM2, VoLTE-Enabled

4G LTE Network, Dual Nano SIMs (GSM + GSM), MicroSD on SIM2, VoLTE-Enabled Battery: 3000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable)

3000 mAh Li-Po (non-removable) Dimensions: 153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.55 mm

153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.55 mm Weight: 154 grams

154 grams Colors: Crown Gold, Matte Black

Crown Gold, Matte Black Price: ₹18,990

Vivo V5s sports a new design language, it’s no more plastic. V5s adopts Vivo V5 Plus’ metallic design and slim nature. With a new attractive appearance, it feels more premium (unlike Vivo V5) and looks like it’s a Vivo V5 Plus.It is noticeably slim and light in weight. I fancy the build quality, it definitely appears to be a premium device.

What is impressive in it is that it also clones the 64 GB storage from the V5 Plus solving any storage problems. Vivo offers a complete package here.

Vivo V5s uses a 5.5-inch HD display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The curved design delivers you a comfort while holding it. The back is sleek matte finish back with antenna strips on top and bottom.

To see what’s inside the Vivo V5s, there’s not much upgraded in the specs division, the Vivo V5s offers the same specs Vivo V5 offers. It packs a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 SoC paired with a 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and Mali-T860 MP2 Graphics processing unit. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. Although there is a 64 GB storage, you can expand it via a MicroSD up to 128 GB on SIM2 slot. Bigger storage, eh?

Vivo V5s has a 20 MP front camera with Moonlight LED flash that takes perfect selfies. On the back side, you will find a 13 MP shooter with LED Flash. Pretty much the same specs we saw on the Vivo V5.

Vivo finally brought the newer FunTouch OS 3.0 software on the V5s which is based on the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The software is much upgraded from its old gen FunTouch OS 2.6 found on the Vivo V5.

The lightning fast fingerprint scanner is mounted on the home button, but it is not pressable like V5 Plus, only touch-based. The navigation keys below are backlit aiding you to navigate the phone at night.

Vivo V5s supports 4G network with VoLTE calling. It can hold two nano SIM cards both GSM or a MicroSD on SIM2 slot. Power and volume buttons are on the right. The bottom has a MicroUSB port, loudspeakers, and a microphone. It features an AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip giving you louder and clear sound.

Vivo V5s may not be a good upgrade, in my opinion, it is just 4 months Vivo V5 has launched and if you have bought it, keeping it is advisable. On the flipside, this could be one of the best selfie phones under ₹20,000 price.

What do you think? Will you upgrade your Vivo V5 with the new Vivo V5s? Share with us in the comments.