Gionee S10 with dual rear camera setup spotted at benchmarks

With the dual camera setup for smartphones trend picking up, Gionee is now gearing up to launch the Gionee S10.

According to sources, the upcoming Gionee S10 was spotted at GFXBench, giving a closer look at the specs of the handset. The device is said to have a 5.5 inch full HD display. The smartphone is said to be powered by the octa core MediaTek Helio P10 chipset along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The highlight of the Gionee S10 would however be the 13 MP dual rear camera setup. Also expected is a 16 MP front facing camera. The handset would run the latest Android Nougat version out of the box. We expect Gionee to unveil the smartphone in the next few days.

