Huawei

Huawei tablet with 8 inch HD display spotted at TENAA

By Jonathan Pereira
Even as Huawei has been focussing on its smartphone offerings, it hasn’t given up on the tablet segment. Now the company seems to be working on the Huawei Mediapad M4.

An unknown Huawei tablet bearing model number Huawei BZK-L00 was spotted at TENAA in China. The tablet has a full metal unibody design. The device has an 8 inch display with resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The device is powered by a quad core processor along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Huawei BZK-L00 tablet has a decent 5 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 2 MP camera. The tablet apparently ships with the latest Android Nougat out of the box with a 4650 mAh battery. While there is still no confirmation, sources in the know suggest that this could be the Huawei Mediapad M4 and could be announced in the next few weeks.

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Huawei tablet with 8 inch HD display spotted at TENAA"

Liu Min Han

No news about the specs!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 15 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

Tablets are out of trend.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 24 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

entry level tablet!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 51 minutes ago
