Huawei tablet with 8 inch HD display spotted at TENAA

Even as Huawei has been focussing on its smartphone offerings, it hasn’t given up on the tablet segment. Now the company seems to be working on the Huawei Mediapad M4.

An unknown Huawei tablet bearing model number Huawei BZK-L00 was spotted at TENAA in China. The tablet has a full metal unibody design. The device has an 8 inch display with resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The device is powered by a quad core processor along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Huawei BZK-L00 tablet has a decent 5 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 2 MP camera. The tablet apparently ships with the latest Android Nougat out of the box with a 4650 mAh battery. While there is still no confirmation, sources in the know suggest that this could be the Huawei Mediapad M4 and could be announced in the next few weeks.

