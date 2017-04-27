Vivo

Vivo V5s with 20 MP selfie camera with Moonlight Glow launched in India for Rs. 18990

By Jonathan Pereira
Seeing the success and the demand for its selfie-centric V series, Vivo has now added yet another handset to the series – the Vivo V5s.

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo V5s, which is the company’s latest selfie-centric smartphone with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device has a 5 inch IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V5s has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 20 MP camera with Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and Moonlight glow. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Vivo V5s specs:

  • 5.5 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.5 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6750 processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB internal memory
  • 13 MP primary camera
  • 20 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 3000 mAh battery

Vivo V5s Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 18990. The phone is availble in Crown Gold and Matte Black colour options.

3 Comments on "Vivo V5s with 20 MP selfie camera with Moonlight Glow launched in India for Rs. 18990"

Liu Min Han

Vivo needs to bring the price down a bit to compete!

2 hours 19 minutes ago
2 hours 19 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

V5 plus is far better.

2 hours 27 minutes ago
2 hours 27 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

same phone with different storage and a little change of design..

3 hours 53 minutes ago
3 hours 53 minutes ago
