Seeing the success and the demand for its selfie-centric V series, Vivo has now added yet another handset to the series – the Vivo V5s.

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo V5s, which is the company’s latest selfie-centric smartphone with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device has a 5 inch IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V5s has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 20 MP camera with Sony IMX376 1/2.78″ sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and Moonlight glow. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Vivo V5s specs:

5.5 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core MediaTek MT6750 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

20 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

3000 mAh battery

Vivo V5s Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 18990. The phone is availble in Crown Gold and Matte Black colour options.