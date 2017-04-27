Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus specs and pricing revealed

While we have been repeatedly hearing about the upcoming Moto E4 series, the complete specs and pricing details of the handsets have now been revealed.

The detailed specifications and pricing of the upcoming Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus were revealed, hinting at an impending announcement. The Moto E4 has a 5 inch HD display whereas the Moto E4 Plus has a slightly bigger 5.5 inch display.

Both the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus are powered by the quad core MediaTek MT6737M processor along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage on-board. Both the handsets run on the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 version.

The Moto E4 has a decent 8 MP rear facing camera, whereas the Moto E4 Plus has a better 13 MP camera. Both the handsets have a 5 MP front facing camera. The listing reveals that the Moto E4 would be priced at €150 (approx. Rs. 10000), whereas the Moto E4 Plus would be priced at €190 (approx. Rs. 13000).

