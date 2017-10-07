How to use Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp [Android Oreo Guide]

Facebook owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out quite a few features in the past months. Right from Snapchat Stories clone to verified business profiles. However, the latest feature that the company rolled out is the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode video calling for its Android app.

Picture-in-Picture Mode is a native feature of Android 8.0 Oreo that was released by Google back in August. And, with Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp, users can now do different things like chatting with a friend or shopping on Amazon while having a video call with their WhatsApp contact. Haven’t tried it yet? Well, we show you how to use Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp in this article. Read on.

How to use Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to any chat. After that, tap on the Camera icon located at the top to start a video call and then tap on Call when asked for a confirmation.

Step 2: Once the video call is connected, tap the back button once and the video call screen will shrunk to a small, rectangular floating window and you will see the chat with your WhatsApp contact that you are having video call with.

You can easily move that floating window around on the screen. With picture-in-picture mode video calling in WhatsApp, you can easily do any other tasks while having a video call with your WhatsApp friends like shopping or anything else. Even when any other app is open, you will be able to see your friend through that small floating window.

If you want to go back to full-screen video calling, you simply have to tap on the floating window and then tap on the full-screen icon. If you want to close it, you simply have to tap on the ‘X’ icon located at the top-right corner of that floating window. Alternately, you can also drag it down to bottom of the screen to dismiss it and go back to WhatsApp to resume video call in full-screen, or, you can simply tap on the “Ongoing video call” option that appears in the notification shade.

We hope you were able to use Picture-in-Picture Mode video calling in WhatsApp after reading this article. If you were not able to do it, then that’s probably because your smartphone isn’t running Android 8.0 Oreo. Yes, like it or hate it, but this feature is only available for WhatsApp users who are having a smartphone running Android Oreo.

Having said that, we hope WhatsApp will be able to bring in this feature for older versions of Android as well.

