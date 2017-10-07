Back in August, Indian smartphone brand Swipe launched its low-end Konnect Power smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹4999. Now today, the company has further expanded its product portfolio in the country with the launch of Swipe Elite Pro.

The Swipe Elite Pro is powered by an unknown Snapdragon quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. At the front is the 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Below the display are the navigation buttons, and, above it is the 8 MP selfie camera.

To the right side of the phone is the SIM card and microSD card slot, whereas, to its left is the volume rocker and power button. Moving on to the back, you see a 13 MP primary camera that sits on a visor which somehow reminds us of the Nexus 6P.

Below the camera, at the center, is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. However, you can not only use the fingerprint scanner to lock your phone, but, you can also use it to lock any apps, your phone gallery or files.

The Swipe Elite Pro runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is a bummer because we have already started seeing devices in this segment that run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. We are unsure whether or not Swipe will roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Elite Pro.

Having said that, the Swipe Elite Pro comes with 32 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card. Lastly, the Elite Pro is offered in White color, and, ships with a 2500 mAh battery that keeps this package up and running.

“The ELITE PRO is a testament of Swipe’s determination to set a new benchmarks for affordable smartphones category. The mightier, stronger and stylish Swipe ELITE Pro is power packed with features that stands on our promise of delivering true quality at the true value of money. It’s a perfect device for the growing tech- savvy consumers and associating with Snapdeal, we are hoping to reach out to more people in tier 2,3 & 4 cities.” said Mr. Shripal Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Swipe Technologies.

Swipe Elite Pro Specifications

1.4 GHz Snapdragon quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Swipe Elite Pro Price in India and Availability