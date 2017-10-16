How to lock apps using fingerprint scanner [Android Guide]

More and more manufacturers are providing fingerprint scanners on their Android smartphones. Fingerprint Scanners haven’t remained a marketing gimmick anymore. We have already told you about different ways in which the Fingerprint Scanner of your Android smartphone can be used.

Besides using the fingerprint scanner to lock your Android smartphone, it can also be used to lock apps installed in it. Here are some apps which can be used to lock apps installed on your Android smartphone using the fingerprint scanner.

Android apps which use Fingerprint Scanner to lock other apps

App Locker : Fingerprint & PIN

Key Features:

Lock recent apps

Set Separate Password / Pin or Pattern for each App.

Fake Crash Screen

Option to use Fingerprint for unlocking

Fully optimized

No battery Drain

No need to remember pattern or passwords , just use fingerprint

Download Link: App Locker : Fingerprint & PIN

AppLock – Fingerprint Unlock

Key Features:

Snaps the snooper who tried to unlock your apps

Can locl apps you want to protect from being snooped

Can lock Wi-Fi

Can lock Bluetooth

Can lock Incoming Calls

Can lock Installing / Uninstalling apps

Can lock Play Store

Can lock Browser

Can lock Settings

Fingerprint Lock is supported on Samsung devices and devices running on Android 6.0. Marshmallow or higher.

Download Link: AppLock – Fingerprint Unlock

FingerSecurity

Key Features:

Protect any app with your fingerprint

Widget for fast enabling/disabling

Set timeouts to allow a short switch between apps

Unlock multiple apps at ones

Use your alternative password or pin code to unlock apps when your fingerprint is not recognized

FingerSecurity can’t be uninstalled or killed

Automatically protect new apps

Use your favorite image as background

Use fake crash dialog

Automatically unlock your apps at specific locations

Only allow specific people(fingerprints) to unlock an app

Protect notifications of protected apps

Download Link: FingerSecurity

If there are other apps that you think are better than the ones listed above, do share them with us. Also check out Apps to get stock Android experience on any Android device.