Xiaomi aims to improve its after sales service in India with the launch of e-token system at service centres

A great smartphone with a great price tag isn’t enough for a company to be liked by all. What’s also important for a company is to offer their customers great after sales services so that when their smartphones malfunction, they don’t have to keep waiting for hours at the company’s service centers. Well, in a bid to improve its after sales service and save customers their time, Xiaomi has today announced e-token system.

Excited to be the 1st smartphone brand in India to launch e-token system for service centres. Now book an appointment from your home 😇 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Jk5nf5Ii2U — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 16, 2017

Xiaomi has announced the launch of e-token system at its service centres across the country. With e-token, customers need not visit Xiaomi’s service centres and wait in a queue to get the token. Now you can get the token right from the comfort of your home (or office, if you want). You can also see the total number of people who are waiting at your nearby Xiaomi service centres so that you can decide which one to visit.

“While sales is an important element for most brands, after sales is extremely crucial for us at Xiaomi India, and we will continue to work harder to make Xiaomi an even more consumer-centric company. We at Xiaomi India want to set up a benchmark for service in India!” said Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

Here’s how you can book the e-token:

Open Mi Store app.

Head over to the Account > Customer Service > Service Centre menu and then tap on the ‘book’ button at the bottom-right side of the app.

> > menu and then tap on the ‘book’ button at the bottom-right side of the app. Select the city and then you will be shown nearby service centres, number of people waiting in queue at each centre and approximate waiting time at each one of them.

Select the service centre best suited to your requirements.

Join the queue by providing your mobile number and other details.

You will then receive an SMS with the details and will then be notified when your turn is about to come.

So what do you think of Xiaomi’s decision to introduce e-token system at their service centres? Do you think it will really help save a customer’s time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.