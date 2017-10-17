Huawei Mate 10 goes official with 5.9-inch FullView Display, Kirin 970 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras
After unveiling the Mate 9 in November last year, Chinese manufacturer Huawei, as expected, has launched the Huawei Mate 10 at an event held in Munich, Germany. The Huawei Mate 10 is successor to last year’s Mate 9, and needless to say, packs flagship specifications.
The Huawei Mate 10 has minimal bezels at the top and bottom while having very slim bezels at the left and right. It has a 5.9-inch FullView display that has the tradition 16:9 aspect ratio with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels.
Above the display is an 8 MP selfie camera that has an aperture of f/2.0 aperture, and, below it is the physical home button that houses the fingerprint scanner. Moving on to the back, there’s a Leica dual camera setup which consists of a combination of 20 MP monochrome sensor and 12 MP RGB sensor. It comes with Optical Image Stabilization and has support for 2x Hybrid Zoom.
Underneath the Huawei Mate 10 is the Kirin 970 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU. The Kirin 970 has AI on-board and also has Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU). The Mate 10 boots up to EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and has 64 GB on internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.
The Huawei Mate 10 ships with a 4000 mAh battery which is charged through a USB Type-C port. The battery management on the Mate 10 is also done using AI.
Huawei Mate 10 Specifications
- CPU: Kirin 970 octa-core processor (4x Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor and Neural Network Processing Unit
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP12
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.9-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) FullView LCD display with 16:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 20 MP Monochrome + 12 MP RGB Leica camera with SUMMILUX-H lens, AI-powered, f/1.6 aperture, OIS, PDAF, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording, dual-LED flash, Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and AI-powered Bokeh Effect
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, support for aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio
- Colors: Black, Champagne Gold, Mocha Brown
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Huawei SuperCharge and AI-powered Battery Management
Huawei Mate 10 Price and Availability
- Price: €699 (around $822/₹53,378)
- Availability:To be available starting late October in over 15 countries including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia
