Chinese manufacturer Huawei announced the flagship Mate 10 smartphone at an event in Munich, Germany. However, that’s not the only smartphone Huawei has announced. The company also announced the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which as the name suggests, comes with a slightly better specifications than the Mate 10.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has a design similar to the Mate 10. It has a 3D glass body and is curved on all four sides. However, unlike the Mate 10 which comes with a 5.9-inch display having 16:9 aspect ratio and 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, the Mate 10 Pro sports a 6-inch display that has 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro also has smaller bezels as compared to the Mate 10. The fingerprint scanner that’s found below the display on the Mate 10 is moved on to the back on Mate 10 Pro. The specifications on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro are also similar to the ones on the Mate 10.

The Mate 10 Pro is powered by the same Kirin 970 SoC that powers the Mate 10, however, it’s now paired with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB internal storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB internal storage.

The camera setup is also the same. Leica powered dual cameras at the back with SUMMILUX-H lenses, f/1.6 aperture and AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and AI-powered Bokeh Effect. For selfies, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is also IP67 dust and water resistant which the Mate 10 isn’t. However, the Mate 10 does come with 3.5 mm headphone jack whereas the Mate 10 Pro doesn’t.

“As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series introduces the first mobile AI-specific Neural Network Processing Unit, launching a new era of intelligent smartphones.” said Richard Yu, CEO, HUAWEI Consumer Business Group.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Specifications

CPU: Kirin 970 octa-core processor (4x Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4x Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor and Neural Network Processing Unit

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C port

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Price and Availability