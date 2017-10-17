Lenovo owned Motorola unveiled the Moto X4 last month at IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Later, the company announced that it would be launching the Moto X4 in India on October 3. However, for some reason, the launch was postponed and there was no information regarding the launch of Moto X4 in India. Well, the company has now revealed that the Moto X4 will be launched in India in the third week of November.

The #MotoX4 will be unveiled on the 13th of November. Stay tuned for all details! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 16, 2017

Motorola India in a tweet revealed that the Moto X4 will be launched in India on November 13. “The #MotoX4 will be unveiled on the 13th of November. Stay tuned for all details!” tweeted Motorola. While the company did reveal the date of launch of Moto X4 in India, it didn’t give any reasons for the delay caused in launching the Moto X4 in the country.

The Moto X4 is the first smartphone in the Moto X series that comes with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP camera on the front.

The Moto X4 is powered by Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and also comes with Amazon Alexa. You can check out the full specifications below.

Motorola Moto X4 Specifications

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White (in beta), Background Replacement (in beta), Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

Fingerprint Scanner, Amazon Alexa, IP68 dust and water resistance Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

The Moto X4 is priced at €399 in Europe. What do you think should be its ideal price in India.