HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, has launched four Nokia smartphones so far – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. Out of all these phones, the company has already launched Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in India along with the new Nokia 3310. However, today, at an event held in New Delhi, the company has launched its flagship Nokia 8 in India.

The Nokia 8, which is a flagship smartphone, is made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium and flaunts a uni-body construction. Certain models of Nokia 8 come with a glossy finish at the back which the company says took them over 20 hours to achieve that look.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8 has Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with 4 GB of RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The Snapdragon 835, though a flagship, remains relatively cool under load, however, to deal with any overheating, Nokia has thrown in a graphite shielded copper cooling pipe of full-length into the phone to dissipate the heat generated inside it more evenly.

At the front is the 5.3-inch QHD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass atop and the protection of Gorilla Glass 5. Below it is the physical home button which is flanked by back and recents keys. The physical home button also houses a fingerprint scanner which can be used to quickly unlock your smartphone.

Above the display is the 13 MP selfie camera which comes with ZEISS optics and 78.4˚ wide-angle lens. Moving on to the back, you get 13 MP dual cameras, one of which is a color sensor and the other one being monochrome sensor for capturing more details.

The Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat update out of the box, however, HMD Global has already confirmed the Oreo update for this flagship. That said, the device comes with a feature called Dual-Sight which lets you capture photos and videos using both the front and rear camera at the same time in a split-screen style.

Moreover, the Nokia 8 also comes with OZO Audio which lets the users capture 360° immersive audio with spatial surround sound. The Nokia 8 also comes with IP54 certification which isn’t much impressive considering the fact that the Nokia 8 is a flagship smartphone. That said, the Nokia 8 ships with a 3090 mAh battery which keeps this entire package running.

Nokia 8 Specifications

CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Adreno 540 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 13 MP (Color + OIS) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with ZEISS optics, 1.12um pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9˚ wide-angle lens, PDAF, IR range finder and dual-tone flash

Nokia 8 Price in India and Availability