Chinese manufacturer OPPO is known to launch special editions of its smartphones. The company in the past has launched smartphones like OPPO F1 Plus Barcelona Edition and OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition. When it comes to India, the company last year launched the OPPO F1s Diwali Limited Edition. And now today, this Chinese manufacturer has launched a limited edition of OPPO F3 called OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition.

The OPPO F3 was first launched in India back in May this year. And a month later, the company launched the OPPO F3 Black Edition to highlight its partnership with BCCI and to cheer the Indian cricket team at Champions Trophy 2017. Now, the OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition has been launched in India to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

The OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition, unlike other variants of the F3, comes in red color with a gold colored OPPO moniker at its back with gold colored rim around the rear camera as well as the antenna lines. Moreover, the OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition also comes with specially designed wallpapers and icons to match the mood of Diwali.

Having said that, apart from this cosmetic difference, the OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition has the same hardware under the hood that’s found on the Black Edition and the regular variant of the F3. The Diwali Edition is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750T octa-core processor which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and still runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

At the back of the phone is a 13 MP single camera, however, being a selfie-centric smartphone, it has dual cameras on the front. The 16 MP camera is for regular shots which comes with 76.4-degree wide-angle lens, and, the other one is an 8 MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens which can accommodate more people in a selfie.

“Diwali is a festival that brings together loved ones under one roof and gives them an opportunity to bond. This customized red phone, a color that signifies the auspicious festivities, aims to help our consumers click perfect moments with their families and make this a preferred Diwali gift.” said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India.

OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System: ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the home button

Yes, on the home button CPU: 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, MediaTek MT6750T

1.5 GHz octa-core processor, MediaTek MT6750T RAM: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM GPU: Mali-T860 MP2

Mali-T860 MP2 Rear Camera: 13 MP with dual-tone LED flash and f/2.2 aperture

13 MP with dual-tone LED flash and f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP (76.4-degree wide-angle lens) + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle lens)

16 MP (76.4-degree wide-angle lens) + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle lens) Internal Storage: 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD

64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), MicroSD on SIM2, VoLTE enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM + GSM), MicroSD on SIM2, VoLTE enabled Battery: 3200 mAh

OPPO F3 Diwali Limited Edition Price in India and Availability