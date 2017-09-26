Smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced as Tenor) forayed into the Indian smartphone market earlier this month with the launch of its budget smartphone 10.or E. Now, the company has further expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of yet another smartphone dubbed 10.or G.

The 10.or G boasts metal construction and sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display at the front which is covered with 2.5D curved glass atop and comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. There isn’t anything below the display though which means that much space is wasted as the 10.or G has on-screen navigation buttons. That said, above the display is a 16 MP selfie camera which is accompanied by LED flash so that you don’t end up with dark photos in low light conditions.

Moving on to the back, you get a dual camera setup which is the highlight of this phone. It consists of two 13 MP sensors, one of which is RGB and the other one being monochrome. Thanks to the dual camera setup, you can also take photos with Bokeh Effect that have blurred background. That said, right below the camera module is the fingerprint scanner and further down below is the 10.or moniker.

Under the hood, the 10.or G comes with Snapdragon 626 SoC that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage with the 4 GB RAM variant having 64 GB of internal storage at its disposal. However, you can also expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you ever run out of space on your phone.

Furthermore, the 10.or G runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, however, the company has said that it will upgrade the phone to Android 8.0 Oreo. No information on when that would happen though. Besides, the devices also comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery which the company claims can offer up to two days of backup on a single charge.

“We are excited for the launch of the 10.or E and new 10.or G ahead of the festive season in India. The 10.or E and new 10.or G have been designed and developed specifically for India on the back of customer reviews on Amazon.in. 10.or smartphones will be supported by 4-way after sales customer service support via a dedicated 10.or Care app, toll free number, email and walk-ins at offline service centers.” said Jeffrey Liu, Key Account Director at Huaqin Technology.

10.or G Specifications

Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

10.or G Price in India and Availability