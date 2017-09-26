Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has launched a total of three smartphones in India in the last two months. The company launched the Lenovo K8 Note in India back in August, and then later this month, Lenovo launched the K8 and K8 Plus. While the pricing and availability details of the Lenovo K8 Note and K8 Plus were already revealed at the time of launch, there was no information regarding the price and availability of K8 in the country. However, Lenovo has now announced that the K8 will be available for purchase in the country starting today.

Lenovo India, through Twitter, has announced that Lenovo K8 will be available for purchase in India starting today through offline retail stores. The company also revealed the price of Lenovo K8 which is ₹10,499.

Well, it’s worth noting that the Lenovo K8 Note is sold exclusively through Amazon India whereas the K8 Plus is sold exclusively through Flipkart. With the Lenovo K8, the company is giving an option to those who buy smartphones from offline retail stores.

As a refresher, the Lenovo K8 is powered MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The K8 runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes with 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone sports a 5.2-inch display and has a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. It also comes with fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Music Key, and, a 4000 mAh battery.

Lenovo K8 Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor

2.3 GHz Helio P20 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Mali-T880 MP2

Mali-T880 MP2 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Selfie Flash

8 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Music Key

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, Music Key Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Battery: 4000 mAh

Lenovo K8 Price in India and Availability: