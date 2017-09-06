10.or E with 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 430 SoC and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

Last month, we saw two new brands – Infinix and COMIO – entering the Indian smartphone market. Now today, one more smartphone brand, 10.or (pronounced as Tenor) has forayed into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its 10.or E smartphone.

The 10.or E is a budget smartphone which comes with Snapdragon 430 SoC under the hood that’s laced with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB internal storage. Of course, you can always the expand the storage up to 128 GB by using a microSD card.

On the front, the 10.or E sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD IPS display that comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. There’s nothing below the display, however, up top is the earpiece and the secondary 5 MP camera.

Moving on to the back, there’s a 13 MP primary snapper accompanied by LED flash, and, sitting right below it is the fingerprint scanner which is said to unlock the smartphone in 0.2 seconds. Further down below, you can see the 10.or logo.

Having said that, the highlight of this smartphone is the 4000 mAh battery, and, the 10.or E runs stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is impressive. Moreover, 10.or has also promised the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the 10.or E, however, the company hasn’t given any specific timeline for the roll out.

“India is a large market for smartphones, 10.or is a great buy for those looking for great features and reliable performance at an attractive price. We learnt a lot from Amazon’s customer insights. This product has been designed and developed specifically for India. With world-class design, features and functionality, we are confident this product will resonate well with customers in India. We will work towards bringing more innovations to the market soon.” said Jeffrey Liu, Key Account Director, Huaqin Technology.

10.or E Specifications

Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Aim Gold, Beyond Black Battery: 4000 mAh

10.or E Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB internal storage: ₹7999

₹7999 Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage: ₹8999

₹8999 Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India

10.or E Launch Offers