The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is known for launching its selfie-centric smartphones. The company recently launched the OPPO F3 Plus in India with dual front cameras back in March this year, and today, the OPPO has launched another selfie expert smartphone with the same dual camera setup at the front, known as the OPPO F3.

As we mentioned earlier, the OPPO F3 comes with dual camera setup on the front, one is the regular 16 MP camera whereas the other is the 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera. The 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera can come in handy when you have to accommodate more people in your selfie.

Unlike the F3 Plus which boasts a 6-inch display and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, the F3 comes with a smaller 5.5-inch display and is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750T SoC. The chipset is further paired with 4 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T860 MP2 GPU.

OPPO has announced the Team India jersey in the presence of OPPO India President and BCCI CEO. The brand encourages the cricket as a platform in its endeavor to connect with the consumers especially the youth.

OPPO F3 Specifications

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System: ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

