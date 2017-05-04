Alcatel One Touch

Alcatel Idol 5 powered by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset spotted at GFXBench

By Jonathan Pereira
While Alcatel did launch a few smartphones earlier this year, the company now seems to be working on the Alcatel Idol 5.

A mysterious Alcatel smartphone bearing model number Alcatel 6060 was spotted at the GFXBench benchmarking website. Sources in the know suggest that the handset is the Alcatel Idol 5. Meanwhile, the handset has already been spotted earlier in a slightly different configuration and may be released in multiple variants.

The listing reveals that the Alcatel Idol 5 has a 5.2 inch full HD display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 processor along with 2 GB of RAM and a32 GB of storage. Also expected is a 12 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to ship with the Android Nougat version.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Alcatel Idol 5 powered by MediaTek Helio P20 chipset spotted at GFXBench"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great specs overall but 2GB RAM is less for today’s standards!!

1 hour 15 minutes ago
