Nokia 2 will directly receive Android 8.1 Oreo with Android Go Memory Management Features

HMD Global has already rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8, and, the company has also released the Oreo beta for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Moreover, the company has also confirmed that it will skip the 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3 and will instead directly upgrade it to 8.0 Oreo. Well, the company has now said that it will be skipping the 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 2 and will upgrade it to 8.1 Oreo directly.

Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

While replying to Nokia users on Twitter, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Offer at HMD Global – said that Nokia 2 will be directly upgraded to Android 8.1 Oreo and that the company will skip the 8.0 Oreo update. For those unaware, the Nokia 2 was launched back in October and it currently runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Correct — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

Well, apart from confirming that Nokia 2 will directly be upgraded to 8.1 Oreo, Sarvikas also said that the 8.1 Oreo update for Nokia 2 will bring along Android Go memory management features and “other performance improvements”. This actually makes sense and HMD Global really needs to be appreciated because Nokia 2 only features 1 GB RAM, and, Android Go – which is a stripped down version of Android – is meant for devices with such low-end specifications.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

However, this doesn’t mean that Nokia 2 will be moved on to the Android Go program, rather, the 8.1 Oreo update that it will receive will instead come along with Android Go’s memory management features.

Also Read: Android Oreo (Go Edition): Here’s what you should know

As of now, there’s no timeline for when the Nokia 2 would receive the 8.1 Oreo update, however, we are hopeful that it will be rolled out by the end of January 2018. After all, the company would prefer rolling out the Oreo updates to Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 first.

Source 1, 2