How to enable two WhatsApp accounts on Coolpad Cool Play 6 [Guide]

Some of you are confused whether two WhatsApp can be used or not on a dual SIM phone? Well, WhatsApp doesn’t officially support multiple accounts, but Coolpad has done a great job adding the Dual app feature. Coolpad’s latest smartphone Cool Play 6 can run two WhatsApp accounts at once with the ‘Dual app’ feature.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is the company’s dual camera smartphone utilizing the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 performance chip with 6 GB RAM adding it to the upper midrange segment. It runs on Android Nougat with Journey UI on top. The Journey UI has a set of features including the Dual app which we are going to talk about.

The Dual app will add another WhatsApp icon on the homescreen leaving two WhatsApp for the user. It also runs other apps such as Instagram, Viber and other social media and messaging apps. Each app has its own space, so both will run independently. In this guide, we will see how to enable two WhatsApp accounts on Coolpad Cool Play 6. The same method can be used for other apps too.

Note: If you remove the main app, you will end up removing both. Anyways, let’s get to the tutorial.

Enable two WhatsApp accounts on Coolpad Cool Play 6

On your Coolpad Cool Play 6, open Settings – Dual app and enable the WhatsApp slider to the right side.

When you enable the slider, a WhatsApp shortcut will be added to the homescreen and you will be able to access two WhatsApp apps from there. Add your second WhatsApp account and enjoy two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. This trick also works for other apps listed in the Dual app, just enable the slider.

If you like the guide, don’t forget to check more on How-To Guides. Also, check Coolpad Cool Play 6 review.