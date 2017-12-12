Android 8.0 Oreo beta now available for Nokia 5

Back in September, HMD Global, who holds the license to Nokia brand of smartphones, confirmed that Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 will all be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. Well, fast forward to late November, the company rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 and said that Nokia 5 and 6 would receive the Oreo update soon. Well now, the Nokia 5 has just received Android 8.0 Oreo, but in the form of beta update.

#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter.

What's more, Android 8.0 Oreo™ beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/0slgeNbfdC — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 12, 2017

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has announced that Android 8.0 Oreo beta is now available for Nokia 5. However, he didn’t share any timeline for the roll out of stable version of Oreo for Nokia 5.

This Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for Nokia 5 carries version number 5.140, and, being an Oreo update, comes along with features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots and Autofill Framework. Moreover, it also comes along with Google’s Android security patch for the month of December.

If you own a Nokia 5 and can’t wait for the stable version of Oreo to roll out, you can enroll in the beta program by heading over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs to get Oreo right away on your smartphone. However, be advised that this will be the beta version of the update, and hence, it will not be as stable as the final version, so proceed at your own risk.

Having said that, Sarvikas also said that Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Nokia 6 is “coming soon”. Well, we don’t know how “soon” it will be.

So, do you own Nokia 5? Are you going to enroll in the beta program to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update right away on your smartphone?